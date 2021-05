One person has gone missing after a wild bear attacked a group of three people who had gone to Dumail area in the upper reaches of Naranag forest area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Three persons had gone to Dumail area in the upper reaches of Naranag forests on Sunday morning.

While they were trekking a wild bear attacked them in which two persons sustained injuries but were rescued by the people and shifted to a hospital while their third friend went missing after the attack.