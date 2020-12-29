Kangan residents protest, demand road completion

The residents of Hariganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday protested against the PMGSY department for failing to complete a vital road link in the area.

Locals blocked Srinagar-Leh road and demanded completion of the road at an earliest.

They requested higher ups to look into the matter.

Later a team of police station Gund headed by SHO Sajad Hussain reached to the spot and pacified protesters by assuring them that their genuine issues will be redressed after which the protest was called off.