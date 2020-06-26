Kangan villages get 'unsafe' drinking water supply

Residents of several village of this central Kashmir district on Friday accused the authorities of supplying contaminated drinking water supply to them.

Several delegations from Thune, Bonibagh and adjacent villages of Kangan town said the contaminated water supply was posing a serious risk to their health.

While the residents said they receive water supply from a water filtration plant, they alleged the facility remains uncovered and as a result garbage and other waste ends up in the plant.

“We fear contracting water-borne diseases due to the polluted drinking water supply. Despite repeatedly taking up the matter with the department, we continue to suffer,” said MagraySuhail, a local.

An official of PHE department said the areas were supplied water from the filtration plant. “We will look into the grievance,” he said.