Kansal chairs committee meet for promotion of PDD officers

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal chaired a meeting of the committee constituted for recommending promotion of officers of PDD at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), Director Finance, PDD, Special Secretary, PDD, Special Secretary Law Department, Additional Secretary, GAD, all members of the committee besides other officials of the department.

The committee held detailed discussions and deliberations regarding regularization of officers to the ranks of Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers.

The committee recommended the cases of 21 officers to the rank of Chief Engineers and 45 officers as Superintending Engineers to the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee of GAD for consideration.

The committee also decided that the officers who have retired shall submit the work conduct certificate from their respective HODs for consideration of promotion to higher ranks.

Later, Kansal bid farewell to MD, JKPTCL, P.R Angurala, who attained superannuation today. Kansal appreciated the services rendered by Angurala to PDD and wished him good luck for the post retirement life.