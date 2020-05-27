Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 3:09 AM

Kansal discusses modalities for installation of smart meters

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 3:09 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal today discussed the modalities for implementation of smart metre installation project and  execution of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for IT infrastructure created under R-APDRP Part-A, here at a meeting in Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Kansal, who is also Chairman of Jammu/Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited also reviewed the overall functioning of JPDCL and KPDCL.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Managing Director, JPDCL, YashaMudgal; Special Secretary, PDD, Ravinder Sadhu; Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Gurmeet  Singh; Chief Engineer Projects, JPDCL, Manhar Gupta; Chief Manager, PGCIL, Syed Alamdar; State Coordinator REC PDCL, SanjeevKailnoo; Executive Director,  Power GRID, Rakesh Kumar, XEN, IT&C JPDCL, Neel Kanwal Singh and other concerned senior officers.

Managing Director KPDCL, MohammdAijazAsad; Director Finance PDD, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Secretary Technical PDD, Executive Engineer IT Audit & Vigilance, Division Kashmir attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on the preliminary work being done for Smart Metering and other issues.

The meeting decided that the implementation of smart metering (installation of 1.15 Lakh smart meters) would be started from July, 2020 and  the hardware along with software solution for it would  be provided by REC PDCL.

The meeting also informed that the AMC of the existing Data and Data Recovery Centre has expired and re-tendering of same will be done by the Chief Engineer Distribution KPDCL.

The Principal Secretary informed that out of 1.15 Lakh meters, 80 thousand would be installed in Jammu Division and 35 thousand in Kashmir Division, while the installation would be carried out in  a phased manners. It was also informed that 10 thousand meters have already been procured and these would be installed in the rural areas of the Union Territory.

RohitKansal directed the concerned officers to accelerate the ground work for installation of meters in Jammu as well as Kashmir Division for the time bound completion of the project.

The Principal Secretary also stressed upon to focus on strengthening of IT Cell of both the Divisions for prompt disposal of the public complaints regarding power supply, electricity bills and other issues  in both the divisions.

