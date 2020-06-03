Kansal reviews functioning of power department

Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal on Wednesday urged the Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) – JPDCL and KPDCL to take advantage of the special economic and comprehensive package under Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan.

The scheme provides for liquidity infusion of Rs 90,000 crore to DISCOMs for discharging liabilities of DISCOMs towards power generating companies and to tide over the financial crises arising due to COVID19.

He was reviewing the status of various pending issues and ongoing schemes of the department via online mode.

The meeting was informed that poor consumer metering in J&K was one of the main reasons for huge AT&C losses which were of the order of 48% against national average of 18.6%.

The J&K has a consumer base of around 21 lakh of which metered consumers are 50% only. The percentage of consumers with compliant metering was still lower.

The meeting was also informed that under PMDP a project for installation of one lakh smart meters each in Jammu and Srinagar cities (total two lakh meters in J&K) was currently under implementation and the project implementing agency, RECPDCL has already been able to procure 1.15 lakh meters.

The Principal Secretary directed that the available meters be distributed equally between the two capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.