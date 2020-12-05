Kansal reviews functioning of power sector in Ganderbal, Bandipora

Principal Secretary Power Development and Information departments, Rohit Kansal Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the Power Development Department (PDD) in Ganderbal and Bandipora districts at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

An official spokesman said Kansal was given firsthand appraisal by the SE O&M Circle Ganderbal and concerned engineer from Bandipora about the power scenario of the twin districts besides status of languishing projects and progress on the centrally-sponsored schemes in both the districts.

He said that PDD being the vital sector is receiving focused attention from the government. The Principal Secretary stressed upon the concerned engineers to maintain discipline in functioning of the department and said that no laxity would be tolerated on part of any official with regard to regulation of power supply to the people.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the functioning of transformer repair workshops in both the districts and directed the concerned to take all necessary measures to augment the repairing capacity of the workshops so that damaged transformers were repaired within the shortest possible time.