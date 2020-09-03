Kansal reviews winter preparedness of KPDCL

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, Thursday chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the preparedness of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), for upcoming winter.

He stressed on maintaining buffer stock of transformers for time-bound replacement of damaged equipment. He called for proper maintenance of the transmission and distribution network to avoid breakdowns during inclement weather.

Reviewing the execution of power infrastructure development schemes, the Principal Secretary called for expediting the projects under RAPDRP, IPDS, and PMDP.

He said the power reforms like legalization of connections, metering and stopping power pilferage were equally important for providing quality supply to the consumers.

Kansal instructed the officers to make all preparations for upcoming winter season and rectify the bottlenecks in order to ensure adequate power supply during winter.

Regarding the metering, he asked the Corporation to complete the exercise in 19 major towns before the onset of the winter to save people from inconvenience during harsh weather conditions.

The need for strengthening the human resources, IT and finance sections was also stressed upon for smooth functioning of the Corporation. The meeting also decided to constitute a committee to oversee the human resource management of the KPDCL and issues of the staff. The meeting was attended by Managing Director, KPDCL, Chief Engineer Distribution, KPDCL Chief Engineer Transmission and other senior functionaries.