Karan Singh elated as Dharmarth Trust employees' strike ends

Chairman J&K Dharmarth Trust Karan Singh Friday expressed relief over the prolonged strike of Dharmarth Trust employees finally coming to an end after an agreement with the management that provided an increase of 20 percent in the salaries of the employees.

In a statement issued here, he said, “Now that a new chapter has begun, I sincerely hope that this great trust founded by my ancestor Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846 will re-double its efforts to serve the Sanatana Dharma and further improve the administration of the many temples under its management.”

Singh said that on behalf of the trustees of the J&K Dharmarth Trust, he expresses gratitude to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, his representative CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar, members of the advisory committee and its chairman Pandit Shiv Raina, local administration and, the President of J&K Dharmarth Trust Council Ajay Gandotra along with his entire team.