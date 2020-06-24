Karan Singh grieved over demise of Prof Sharma

Senior Congress leader, Karan Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Prof Nilambar Dev Sharma.

In a statement, Singh said Dogri has lost a stalwart who made multiple contributions to the language.

“I am deeply grieved to learn that Professor Nilambar Dev Sharma has passed away. His contribution to the Dogri language including his ‘History of Dogri’ will always be remembered,” said Singh.

He said Prof Sharma was a gentle and erudite man who was a great teacher. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.