Kargil admin suspends offline class work in schools, coaching centres

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) Kargil Thursday ordered closure of all government and private schools for physical classes upto class 12th for a month from April 26.

The decision has been taken on the basis of the feedback provided by the Chief Education Officer and Chief Medical Officer Kargil to safeguard the health of the public in the district.

An order issued by Chairman DDMA Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve reads that all the institutions imparting in person coaching to the students should also remain closed for a month from April 26.

“Online classes and e-learning should be encouraged with strict adherence of all COVID-19 precautionary measures,” the order reads.