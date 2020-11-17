Kargil Democratic Alliance demands statehood for Ladakh

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) an amalgam of political, social and religious organisations on Tuesday demanded statehood for Ladakh while rejecting abrogation of J&K’s special status.

In its maiden press conference in Kargil, the KDA said they have rejected and opposed the 5 August 2019 decision by the Centre from the beginning, which scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The people of Kargil and its leadership oppose the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state and downgrading it to Union territories. All the stakeholders of Kargil have pledged support for the fight for restoration of 4 August 2019 position,” said senior politician and co-Chairman of KDA, AsgarKarbalie.

He said they have met a delegation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration from Kashmir who are also seeking restoration of August 4 position and special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are meeting the apex body of People’s Movement for 6th schedule for Ladakh and will put our point of view before them.”

Karbalie said after the UT status, people of Leh were happy and they celebrated the move. “But after few months the Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC, Leh along with its members were forced to stage a protest outside the LG’s residence for demanding their rights,” he said.

He said people of Ladakh have now realised that the UT status to the region has failed to fulfill their aspirations and demands. Karbalie said neither the UT nor any other safeguards like 6th schedule will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, particularly Kargil.

“Hence we demand restoration of the August 04 position and a separate statehood for Ladakh,” he said.

Senior National Conference leader and former minister, Qamar Ali Akhoon also spoke on the occasion and said that the people of Kargil including all social, religious, political and students organisation were united in this struggle to achieve the goal.

The Alliance also passed a two-point resolution demanding restoration of August 4 position and separate statehood for Ladakh.

Representatives of National Conference, Congress and all religious organisations and students Union attended the meeting.