Kargil: NC, Cong oppose division of J&K, seek restoration of statehood

National Conference and Congress on Tuesday announced to observe August 5 as “Black Day.”

Addressing a press conference, the NC and Congress leaders said 5 August 2019 was the “darkest day” in history of J&K and Ladakh.

The press conference was addressed by senior National Conference leader, Qamar Ali Akhoon and senior Congress leader, Haji Asgar Karbalie.

They said a joint meeting of major political parties of Kargil, National Conference, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party was called to deliberate upon the “unfortunate situation arising after the central government’s decision of 5 August 2019 and the consequent division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Akhoon said leaders of National Conference and Congress participated in the meeting but BJP Kargil unit stayed away despite formal invitation.

Karbalie said they have decided that August 5 will be observed as Black Day in Kargil. “We strongly condemn the division of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and demand reintegration of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh apart from restoration of the statehood,” he said.