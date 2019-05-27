Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army organizes 'Next of Kin' rally in eastern Ladakh

Kiari Brigade of Fire & Fury Corps of the Indian army organized a rally on Sunday in the eastern Ladakh region of the State of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“Hundreds of Veer Naris, veterans and NOKs from all over Eastern Ladakh region participated in a ‘Year of the NOK’ Rally for Veer Naris and Veterans organised by the Kiari Brigade of the Fire & Fury Corps at Chumathang military station,” army in a press release said.

The army said that three medical officers from the Army Medical Corps, a dentist with mobile dental van and two specialist doctors from the civil administration provided health advices and medical facilities.

It said that a total of 320 patients including 24 veterans, 04 Veer Naris and their dependents benefited from the medical-cum-dental camp.

Army said that the medical outreach facilitated by the Fire and Fury Corps under the guidance of Mrs Ina Joshi, Zonal President AWWA was appreciated and well received by the Veer Naris, Veterans with their NOKs and also by the local population of the area.

It said that the Fire & Fury Corps has reiterated the commitment of the formation in particular and the Indian Army in general, towards the well-being of retired Army personnel and their dependents, in the year which the Indian Army has designated as ‘Year of the NOK’.