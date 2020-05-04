'Kargil wants to be with J&K' | Ladakh treated badly even after becoming UT: Cherring Dorjey

Former BJP president in Ladakh, Cherring Dorjey on Monday hit out at the Union Territory administration for failing to come up to expectations.

“Ladakhis are not happy with UT administration during last eight months,” Dorjey said.

Dorjey resigned from the post of BJP president for Ladakh and from the basic membership of the party recently.

“Honestly I tell you, a separate Union Territory had been a longstanding demand of locals, many of who have alleged that the Ladakh region had been neglected by leaders of Jammu and Kashmir but now people are facing worst from the UT administration and they are disappointed,” Dorjey said.

He said the UT administration had failed to evacuate or provide any relief to the people of Ladakh stranded in different parts of the country and outside.

He alleged that the non-local officers in Ladakh have no knowledge about the region”.

“UT administration has literally made both the Councils including Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council ( LAHDC) Leh and LAHDC Kargil powerless”.

“When Ladakh region was part of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, both the Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil were working effectively with all the powers. However, since the UT administration took over it has undermined it.”

Dorjey, who was minister in the PDP-BJP government, said “despite raising issues with BJP high command, nothing was done on the ground.”

Dorjey acknowledged that people of Kargil want to be the part of J&K. “However, majority of people in Leh are in favour of UT.”

“The UT administration is insensitive about the pathetic condition of our stranded people,” he said, adding that even the elected representatives are not given due respect.

Pertinently, Dorjey in his resignation letter to BJP National president JP Nadda cited failure of UT administration to evacuate Ladakhi passengers, patients, pilgrims and students stranded from various places in the country.

It also said that the UT administration has rendered hill councils completely ineffective by not allowing them to function as per the Council Act.