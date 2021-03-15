Karnah-Kupwara road reopens for vehicular movement

After remaining closed for four days due to heavy snowfall, the Karnah-Kupwara road reopened for vehicular movement on Monday.

An official said that due to the recent snowfall in the area, the road was closed for all sorts of traffic movement.

“By the excellent work of 109 RCC GREEF with the collaboration of Shakti Vijay Brigade and SDM Karnah, it has been made possible to open the road for vehicular movement in such a short period of time,” he said.

The official said that thousands of passengers were stuck on the both sides and due to reopening of the road they had heaved a sigh of relief.