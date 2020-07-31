KAS Association shocked

The KAS Officers’ Association on frisay expressed shock over the demise of a senior KAS Officer, Tasaduq Jeelani, who lost his battle to COVID19 at SKIMS.

A statement said the entire KAS fraternity mourns the demise of their colleague. The Asociation described his demise as an irreparable loss to the whole fraternity. “The late officer had served at various prestigious positions like Director Information, Director Tourism, Director Estates, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, during his career spanning more than 20 years,” it said.

It said as whole fraternity was in a state of shock. The Association prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

Among those who participated in the last rites of the deceased officer include Zubair Ahmed, Commissioner secretary Tourism/Culture; Talat Pervez Rohella, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department; Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Additional Commissioner Kashmir; Tasaduq Hussain Mir, President KAS Officers’ Association; Qazi Masood, Revenue Attorney Divisional Commissioner’s office and Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary PW(R&B)Department.