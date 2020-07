KAS Officers Association has expressed grief over the demise of mother of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan.

In a condolence meeting convened by its President Tasaduq Hussain Mir Wednesday, the KAS Association conveyed heartfelt condolences to Advisor Farooq Khan.

The officers present in the meeting prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.