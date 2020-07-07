KAS Officers Association condoles demise

The KAS Officers Association on Tuesday expressed grief and shock over the demise of Pervez Ahmed Shah, a Junior KAS officer of 2011 batch, who was ailing since the last few years.

In a condolence meeting convened by the association, President Tasaduq Hussain Mir, the KAS Officers present expressed shock over the tragic demise of their young colleague.

The officers prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.

His colleagues and batchmates described the deceased as a great human being and a dynamic Officer with excellent administrative acumen .They believe that his demise is an irreparable loss to the entire KAS fraternity.