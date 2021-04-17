KAS officers hail release of super time scale

A group of KAS officers has hailed the super time scale released in their favour.

Taking to media they expressed gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam, Principal Secretary, GAD M K Diwedi for settlement of seniority dispute by issuing the govt order. “It is a historic step taken by government, first by settling the seniority issue, release of special scale and subsequently granting super time scale to eligible officers. These moves speak volumes about the sincerity and concern of Administration regarding the career progression of officers,” they said while thanking the Government for their patience, commitment to cause and great perseverance.