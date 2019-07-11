Kashmir a political issue, needs a political solution: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) patron and three time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that Kashmir is a political issue which needs a political solution in such a way that no party (India or Pakistan) should feel betrayed.

“A political problem requires a political solution just like Kashmir requires one,” Farooq Abdullah told media men on the sidelines of a function to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan.

He said that political solution to Kashmir should be such that no party including India or Pakistan should feel betrayed by it.

“All the three divisions of the state be it Jammu, Ladakh or Kashmir should acknowledge that political solution. Moreover, neither India nor Pakistan should feel betrayed by the solution,” Abdullah said.

Farooq Abdullah along with other senior party members of NC today offered special prayers for Begum Akbar Jahan, wife of NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, on her 19th death anniversary.

The NC leaders visited the Naseem Bagh graveyard of Jahan, located near the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake and offered Fateh (special prayers).