Kashmir-based IITians develop low internet speed driven e-learning app

As a solution to counter the low internet problem in Kashmir, two IITians have developed an e-learning app which they have termed ‘WISE App’.

The feature which makes the ‘Wise app’ special is that it runs on low speed internet and is simple to use.

Two IITians, Bilal Abidi and Mubeen Masudi said that 2G internet has been a challenge for students and everyone had to struggle during online classes.

They said after over two months of work they were able to develop an application which is free of cost and does not require to share meeting IDs and passwords like other application.

They said in addition to that, the app is having simple graphic and can be operated by anyone. The application is free of cost and can be downloaded from app store.

“WISE App, which works on 2G, enables teachers to schedule and conduct live classes on ZOOM without the headache of having to share meeting IDs and passwords. Additionally, it enables teachers to send and receive assignments, facilitate discussions, share material and receive automated attendance reports, all at one place,” the duo said. The app has received a good response.

The developers said it has been two weeks since the launch and more than 400 teachers have already started testing or using the application.

Ayesha Aziz, the youngest student pilot, launched her webinar series, “How to become a pilot” through WISE app.

she said, “I always receive numerous queries on social media from youngsters aspiring to be pilots. I wanted to do a webinar series through which I could guide these aspirants. However, the thought of organizing one was daunting. That’s when I came across WISE app and launched my own Webinar series. The registration process and resource sharing is super convenient on this application. I will launch a course for Commercial pilot license through this application soon.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources development through its official twitter handle appreciated the duo for developing the application for students.

“Two graduates of @iitbombay have developed an android application “Wise app” to enable online learning on 2G service. The application is extremely user friendly, completely free of cost and comes without advertisement. Kudus to the team” tweeted MHRD.

It is relevant to mention that students in Kashmir are unable to use high speed driven learning tools due to low speed internet.

The students are switching to social media in order to fulfill their need of online learning as the 4G internet ban has completed a year in the first week of August.