Kashmir-based techies develops 'SCHOOL TIME' app

Five young Kashmiri techies have claimed to have developed an e-learning application “SCHOOL TIME- A Remote eye”, which works as one-stop solution for all online learning needs of educational institutions.

The techies are giving free subscription to their e-learning software to educational institutions amid lockdown.

Talking to Greater Kashmir these techies said the e-learning app was a one-stop solution for all the online learning needs without educational institutions needing to use multiple platforms and social media for it.

They said through the application any educational institution can upload all study material at a single location which will be one click away for students to use.

Tajamul Hameed, one of the members of the group, said the lockdown made them accelerate the work on the app that they had conceptualized post August 2019 lockdown.

“Soon after the lockdown our team thought of creating the application as we noticed that education was getting badly affected in Kashmir. The COVID19 lockdown made it more important to have a platform which can be instrumental to cater all the e-learning needs of schools. We accelerated the process and we developed the app into a one-stop solution for all the e-learning needs of the students,” Tajamul said. He said the app provides the options of uploading study material like videos, audio, text, pictures up to 500 terabytes.

“All this study material is accessible to students at one place,” Tajamul said, adding it also has a live class facility which is free of cost for users.

These tech experts running the software solution company, “Tesla Corporation” said that keeping the present circumstances in mind, they were providing free subscription to educational institutions.

They said schools just have to register with them in order to get the application. The app after its launch has been subscribed by few schools and coaching centers in, said the techies.

“Most of the online solutions used by schools are temporary. On contrary our app will help schools and other educational institutions to have a one-time solution for all the online class needs. We are working to develop option of intra-net for the application so that it can be used in offline mode too,” said Tajamul. These youth said the high-speed internet is the first causality during any situation in Kashmir. They said in such cases students are not able to use high end e-learning solutions. However, they claimed their application can be operated on low speed internet also.

Since the high speed internet is banned in Kashmir, students are finding it hard to benefit from high end e-learning apps which run on 4G connection. This has made students to turn to social media in-order to fulfill their needs.