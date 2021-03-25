Kashmir bound stranded vehicles between Nashri and Ramban allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Stranded vehicles between Ramban and Nashri on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were allowed towards Kashmir valley after authorities cleared heavy rain-triggered landslides on the highway, which remained shut for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

The highway is shut since Tuesday with heavy rains triggering landslides at over a dozen places in Ramban district yesterday.

DSP Traffic NHW Ramban, Parul Bhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that passenger vehicles, those carrying perishables and essential commodities and oil tankers stranded in Nashri Ramban sector since Monday afternoon were allowed to move towards Srinagar in the wee hours this morning after the road was cleared for traffic.

Bhardwaj however added that traffic movement is slow at cafeteria mode and at Maroog due to mudslides.

He further informed that no further traffic shall be allowed today on the highway.