Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 5:01 PM

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

"Once we will receive any communication from DC Office in regard to polling we will communicate the members accordingly, " it said.
File Photo

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) has deferred the polls to the Executive Committee for the year 2020-2021 scheduled Monday in view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases. 

A communique by the KCC&I’s Election Committee to its members said the decision was taken on directions by DC Srinagar in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“Once we will receive any communication from DC Office in regard to polling we will communicate the members accordingly, ” it said.  

Members who have paid their subscription fee till 24th of April, 2021 are eligible to cast their vote when ever polling will be conducted, added the communique.

