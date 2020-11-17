Kashmir DISCOM refutes report of power tariff hike

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) today contested reports appearing in a section of media about revision in the electricity tariff saying that no revision of tariff, whatsoever, has been carried out in Jammu & Kashmir.

KPDCL in a statement released to the media said that no revision in electricity tariff has taken place in J&K during the last four years now. It further clarified that the DISCOM on its own is not authorized to revise the tariff and the only authority vested with the powers to revise consumer tariff is the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. It further clarified that even the JERC has neither revised tariffs nor it has notified any new tariff slabs.