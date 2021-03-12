Kashmir drenched in rains, higher reaches receive snowfall

Heavy rains continued to lash the Valley while the higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday, causing temperatures to plummet.

The heavy rainfall has also caused landslides at multiple places on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu highway which as per the Traffic department officials will remain closed on Saturday.

However, the Meteorological department has predicted some improvement in the weather on Saturday with forecast of rainfall at isolated places and an overall improvement in weather from Monday afternoon. The MeT advisory has asked people in vulnerable spots to remain alert as “land is saturated due to the heavy rains”, the advisory added. The next spell of widespread rains as per MeT forecast is likely on Sunday with an improvement in weather from Monday afternoon.

Ski-resort Gulmarg received 1 to 2 feet of fresh snowfall and health resort Sonamarg recorded almost 3 feet of fresh snowfall in the last three days, MeT officials said. Pahalgam in south Kashmir also received a fresh spell of light snowfall on Friday.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 9 millimetre rainfall, Qazigund 29.4 mm rainfall on Friday while Pahalgam recorded 17.4 mm, Kupwara 15.2 mm, Kokernag 19.6 mm, Banihal 25.2 mm and Batote 18.4 mm rainfall.

The incessant rainfall has also led to marginal rise in levels of water in different water bodies. However, the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department said that there was no threat of floods in the Valley.

The inclement weather has caused a sharp fall in temperatures after the Valley witnessed pleasant weather in February and first week of this month.

Srinagar recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday which is several notches below the normal and 2.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Thursday night. As per the MeT department, Gulmarg on Thursday night recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Amid snowfall, Gulmarg recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.