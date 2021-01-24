Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:45 AM

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:45 AM
Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

Related News