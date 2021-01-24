Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper GK News Network Srinagar, January 25, 2021, 3:44 AMJanuary 25, 2021, 3:45 AM UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:45 AM Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021 GK News Network Srinagar, January 25, 2021, 3:44 AMJanuary 25, 2021, 3:45 AM UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:45 AM Trending News R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir