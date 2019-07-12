Kashmir integral part of India: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesman Altaf Thakur on Friday lashed out at National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah for “trying to befool people” of Kashmir by claiming that Kashmir was a dispute.

In a statement Thakur said that “Kashmir was an integral part of India even though there were some internal issues like unemployment and development which is the core agenda of BJP and the party is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir a model state in the coming years.”

He said, “BJP never expected such a statement from a seasoned politician like Dr Farooq Abdullah and stated that Kashmiri people are fully aware of the vote bank politics of some regional parties and their leaders who have always filled their own pockets rather than doing good for the people. People of Kashmir were knowing the fact that how they were fooled by some politicians who speak in different tunes in Delhi, and Srinagar only to gain political mileage.”

Thakur said that people of Kashmir cannot be befooled again and BJP would foil all such moves.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the India and would remain so and false claims made by some politicians like Dr Farooq Abdullah can’t change the basic facts.

Thakur said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is set to touch new heights in terms of development, peace and prosperity.

Thakur said BJP leadership at Centre was ready to talk to anyone who believes in country’s constitution. He said party would open heartedly talk to those who have faith in country’s constitution and there should be no doubt in it.