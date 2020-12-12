Kashmir, Jammu divisions equally affected by COVID19

The two divisions of J&K are currently experiencing an equivalent increase in the number of COVID19 cases. Together, J&K had seven casualties and 419 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Jammu division, for many months over the period of COVID19 pandemic, appeared to have lesser impact of the infection. The number of cases confirmed in Jammu division was nearly one-third of the total cases reported from J&K till the middle of November. However, from thereon, the division has been witnessing a rise in positive cases. From the end of November till date, Kashmir and Jammu divisions have been returning almost equal number of positive cases.

An official in the Health and Medical Education department said that Jammu division has had a rise in the number of casualties attributed to COVID19 this month. He said that in November the number of deaths reported from Jammu division was at least one-third the number of deaths reported from Kashmir division. The official said, now, the number of deaths reported from Jammu division surpassed Kashmir’s on most days.

The official said that though there was a major rise in the number of COVID19 tests carried out in Jammu division recently, the rise in cases could also be attributed to the spread of infection over the festive season.

“Health department has increased the sampling following the rise in positive cases by the end of November and that is also contributing to higher numbers,” he said.

In Kashmir, most of the cases continue to be concentrated in central Kashmir. In Jammu division, Jammu and Udhampur districts have been bearing the brunt of the viral infection.

Currently, the number of active cases in Jammu division are 2276 and in Kashmir 2555. Among the districts, Srinagar had 1127 active cases, the highest in J&K, followed by 791 in Jammu district.

The lowest number of active cases is in districts where only 36 people are recovering from the infection. In Kashmir division, 66 active cases are in Kulgam district, the lowest in Kashmir.

On Saturday, 208 new cases were confirmed in Jammu division and 211 in Kashmir division. The recoveries in Jammu were reported to be 226 in Jammu today as Kashmir had 204 of its patients recovered.

The fatality from SARS-CoV2, as per the official bulletin on COVID19 is 1793, including seven reported today. Four of these belonged to Jammu division and three from Kashmir division.