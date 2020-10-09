Kashmir journalist fraternity decries vilification campaign

Kashmir journalist fraternity has decried the continued online vilification campaign of individual journalists/reporters working with various institutions in the valley.

“It seems to have become a routine exercise of pinpointing individuals by making baseless accusations and thereby aiding the rumour mongering against them,” a joint statement by Kashmir National Television Journalists Association, Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Video Journalist Association, Journalist Federation of Kashmir, Kashmir Photo Journalist Association said.

“The deliberate efforts of spreading rumours against reporters are highly unfortunate. Journalists in the valley cutting across organisations have been working in difficult circumstances for years and have always tried their best to stay rational in their reportage.

“From time to time journalists particularly those who report from the ground have themselves been victims by getting caught into the crisis. Many have been injured and given their blood in the line of duty. The online vilification campaign without any proof not only goes on to malign their images but also endangers their lives considering the volatility of this conflict torn land.

“We hope this propaganda against the Kashmir media stops as it only goes on to add to the vulnerability they face. It is once again reiterated that Kashmir media stands united to defeat the designs of some elements hell bent on targeting the journalists in one way or the other,” the statement said.