'Kashmir KeSitare' | Kashmir Glowkar Society hosts talent-hunt show

A musical talent hunt competition for Kashmir region was organized by popular folk and award winning singer, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie, Chairman, Kashmir Glowkar Society at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The musical event titled ‘Kashmir KeSitare’ was held on August 8, under the aegis of Kashmir Glowkar Society in collaboration with News-18 Urdu TV Channel.

In order to participate in the ‘Musical Talent Hunt’ show the aspirants had to record their videos on mobile, and WhatsApp them to News-18 Urdu.

The talent hunt competition was organized in the categories’ of Kashmiri Folk, Sufiyana, Light Classical and Rap.

Only Kashmiri folk or original compositions were accepted in the approximate two months long promotion Over 130 auditions were received from all over the valley, even from the remotest areas.

The grass root participation of artists was heart warning. Once all the audition were received they were screened and the best 20 performances were shortlisted for a live competition.

The final competition was held in Tagore Hall on 19 Oct 2020. The contestants sang poetry of famous poets of Kashmir, which filled the auditorium with synchronized symphony. Eminent artists including Gulzat Ahmad Ganaie, singer and composer, WaheedJeelaniUstadShiekh Muhammad Yaqoob adjudged the performances.

The veteran artists apart also interacted with the contestants’ in order to fine-tune their genre of music.

The fiercely contested competition gave one overall winner and four runners up. Junaid Mir who contested in the light classical category was adjudged as the winner of Rs 51,000 Prize of “Kashmir KeSitare”.

He was closely followed by the following Runner ups, who were awarded Rs 11,000 each Omar FarooqBhat and Waqar Khan in the Sufiyana category. Saqib Shah for Kashmiri folk music category.

In the Rap Category the performance of ArshidRasik and Musaib were jointly adjudged as the runner ups. The prize distribution was done by the jury who hailed the competitive Spirts of all the participants. The event will be telecasted by News18 Urdu on 25th Oct 20 at 05:30PM.

The event ‘Kashmir KeSitare’ was aimed to revive the forgotten legacy of our cultural and traditional heritage while-at the same time strived to provide participants an expert guidance while competing to showcase their skills before an appreciative audience.