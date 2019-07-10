Kashmir Pandits throng three ancient temples in Kulgam

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits Tuesday thronged the three ancient temples in Kulgam district of South Kashmir

The payed obeisance at Mata Katayani temple in Kakran, Mata Ragniya Bhagwati (Kheerbhawani) at Manzgam and Mata Kulwagishori temple early Tuesday morning and took part in the Yagyas there on the occasion of ‘Haar Ashtami.’

The temples wore a festive look as Kashmiri Hindus thronged the shrines which have been restored and decorated under the supervision of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC).

APMCC and Harmukh Ganga (Gangbal) Trust (HGGT) have been organising annual Mahayagya at Katyayani Temple and Bhoot nath temple at Kakran annually since 2005.

“We organised Havan and people participated in large numbers here”, APMCC Chairman Vinood Pandit said adding people took ‘prasad’ at special community kitchen organised by them.

The devotees prayed for the world peace and normalcy in Kashmir besides dignified return of Kashmiri Hindus to their motherland, Pandit said.

Many official dignitaries also attended the function including DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation T K Bhat, Commanding Officer 34 RR Col S Bharadwaj.

People in large numbers also took part in Mahayagya at Kulwagishori temple with out fear, the shrine secretary R L Zuthsi said.