Kashmir police chief blames LeT for killing of BJP leader, kin in Bandipora

Kashmir police chief on Thursday blamed the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) for the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his father and brother in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district yesterday, reports said.

Former BJP Bandipora president, Wasim Bari was killed along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar Bari in Muslimabad locality of Bandipora last night.

Two LeT militants carried out a “pre-planned” attack on the BJP’s Bandipora leader Waseem Bari, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, according to news agency KNO. He also said that all ten personal security officers (PSOs) deployed for the slain leader’s protection have been dismissed from service.

“We have checked the CCTV footage in presence of army and CRPF officers. Two militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba have carried the attack. One is a local who has been identified as Abid and another is a foreigner. Local militant Abid fired at the trio from a close range with a pistol while the other one was guiding him,” said the IGP. “The trio sustained head injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital. We will track both the militants soon and eliminate them.”