Kashmir police chief warns against attempts to incite violence over Palestinian killings

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that it is keeping a close watch on “elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley”.

In a series of tweets this afternoon, police said though it was a “professional force and are sensitive to public anguish,” it had a “legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well”.

It said it “wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets”.

Although expressing opinion is a freedom, “but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful,” police said.

“All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action,” it added.

IGP Kashmir urges cooperation of all citizens".

Pertinently, over one hundred Palestinians including children and women have been killed in the Israeli air strikes on Gaza and occupied West Bank in the latest bout of violence that has drawn widespread condemnation.