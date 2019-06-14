Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday appealed the members of public, especially auto-rickshaw drivers, to locate the passport and other valuables of a Canadian tourist.

“A Canadian national namely Oriflorentin has lost his passport, some money (US dollars) and a guitar while traveling in an auto-rickshaw from Nigeen to Nehru-Park Ghat No. 15 via Saida Kadal,” said a police spokesman.

He and his friends are (also from Canada) lost their luggage /bags in two auto rickshaws while traveling from Nigeen to Nehru Park Ghat no. 15.

It is humble request to all particular auto drivers please return their bags on humanitarian grounds, he said.

In case of any clue, please Contact Police Station Nigeen, Srinagar on 9596770590, 9596770870, 0194-2414441 Or Dial 100 so that the same could be returned to the tourist.