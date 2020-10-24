Kashmir printers seek 'stimulus package' for revival

Kashmir Printers on Saturday urged Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to help them revive their businesses by announcing a ‘stimulus package.’

In a statement issued here, the Printer fraternity said: “As is quite evident from last years, local Industries, Hotels and Business Houses have lost their businesses and are like to close as working on least possible output. The story of school, Collages, Private Institutions is known to everybody which are not providing printing businesses to local printers as closed due to Covid19,”the statement said. “On the other hand Government Press Srinagar is grabing 90 per cent of Government orders—which could have been a remedial platform for the relatively big printing units & micro units operating in length & breadth of region with modern / imported machineries and equipments, as coming up in other parts of world, with an investment of 50 lacs to 6 crore each unit providing wide range of mono & multi colour printing items.”

The statement said that they were giving salaries to outside state skilled, local workers, required for such particulars printing jobs. “Press Srinagar is still managing the printing jobs on obsolete machinery purchased from HMT/ local of discarded technology with no classified / Technical requisite manpower as involved in operation of imported present technical machines,” it said, adding “The yearly calendars as printed and used by the most Departments is a readily example, printed in one or two colours far away from the specifications of private sector calenders. “We’re in a precarious situation, our businesses suffering,” the statement said.