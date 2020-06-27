Kashmir reports 3rd Covid-19 death in a day; J&K toll 94

Three more persons, two from southern Kulgam and another from Baramulla district, died of COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

With these deaths, the fatality count due to the virus in J&K has risen to 94.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat told news agency GNS that a 70-year-old man from Mishipora died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 patients in Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, a 45-year-old woman from Khanabal area of the southern Kashmir district died at SKIMS Soura hospital, a day after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura here, said the woman, a resident of Batengoo Khanabal, was hypertensive, diabetic with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and was also suffering from severe dysphagia (swallowing difficulties). She died at 11 a.m. today, he said..

Prior to them, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for the virus, a day after her death at SHMS hospital here.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told GNS that the septuagenarian died last night. Admitted to the hospital on June 25, Dr Choudhary said that she was suffering from pneumonia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

So far, 93 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 82 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 14, Kulgam (12), Shopian (10), seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag (6), Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.