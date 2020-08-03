Kashmir reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Kashmir Valley on Monday reported three more deaths due to covid-19, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus since last night to six in J&K.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 62-year-old woman from Nawa Bazar area of Srinagar’s Old City died at SKIMS today.

They said a 65-year-old from SK colony Anantnag and a patient from Rawalpora Srinagar also died due to the virus.

Regarding the sexagenarian from SK Colony, they said, she was a diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia. She passed away at SMHS hospital here, they added.

Earlier three persons, two from the Valley and one from Jammu died due to the pestilence.

One among the victims was a 65-year-old from New Colony Sopore who died at Sub District hospital Sopore in the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The elderly man had tested positive after his rapid antigen test was done at Bandipora on July 31, they said.

“Today morning the man was shifted to SDH Sopore with spO2 below 70. He was gasping and breathed his last,” they told GNS, adding, “ The patient was having co-morbidities with Hypertension and type 2 diabetes.”

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura while a 60-year-old man from Simbal Morh in Miran Sahib area of Jammu tested positive last evening, nearly 24 hours after his death in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, the sources added.