Kashmir traders' body seeks govt job to widow of Pahalgam brave-heart

A traders’ body in Kashmir on Saturday urged the government to provide a “permanent” government job to the widow of a braveheart who drowned while saving five people including foreign tourists in Pahalgam last evening.

“…while the administration’s prompt response in recommending bravery award and financial support was highly appreciable, the KCC&I would urge for providing the widow of Late Rouf Ahmad Dar with a permanent Government job,” said a KCCI spokesman.

He said that Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tributes to the bravery of Rouf Ahmad Dar.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad stated that the KCC&I Relief Trust would also be taking cognizance of the matter and provide required assistance in this regard.

“Adventure tourism had its perils and it was always important to follow proper safety procedures and guidelines while carrying out activities which could endanger human lives.”