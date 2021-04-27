Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 12:01 PM

Kashmir University extends last date for UG admissions till May 10

The eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the University website.
Kashmir University. File Photo
The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st-2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA /BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level (in respective colleges) up to and including May 10, 2021.

A varsity spokesperson while confirming the development, told Greater Kashmir the eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in. 

