Kashmir University holds online meeting of academic counsellors

The University of Kashmir Saturday held an online meeting of its academic counsellors in the wake of the varsity’s decision to hold all its pending examinations in online mode in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

In a statement the varsity said that Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat chaired the meeting, which was attended by more than 50 academic counsellors from the Main Campus, Satellite Campuses as well as the colleges offering PG programmes.

Urging academic counsellors to ensure 100 percent attendance of students in online classes, Prof Bhat directed that there shall be no compromise on the quality of teaching in online mode.

“We are committed to ensure that quality education is provided to our students in online mode,” he said. Underlining that it’s important to hold all remaining examinations in online mode to ensure that there’s no disruption in examination and academic schedules, Prof Bhat urged all academic counsellors to maintain the highest degree of sanctity and seamlessness of the examinations to set benchmarks for other institutions to follow.

He appreciated the work of academic counsellors, asserting that their role was significant and central to academic activities across the varsity’s campuses.

The two-hour-long marathon meeting was organised by the office of Chief Coordinator, Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

Chief Coordinator CBCS Prof Mohammad Shafi gave a detailed presentation about curriculum design while presenting a comprehensive model for the same. He also spoke about PG Elective Courses, and the mechanisms to ensure that students get the maximum benefits from such courses.

He said that necessary guidance and counselling needs to be provided to the students to take up courses from the online SWAYAM platform.

A detailed interaction followed wherein academic counselors discussed a host of issues concerning CBCS. Dr Farzana Gulzar presented a vote of thanks.