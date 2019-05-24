Kashmir
Kashmir University, IUST Awantipora postpone exams scheduled today

Seminar on 'spiritual literacy' postponed
All examinations scheduled at Kashmir University and IUST Awantipora on Friday have been postponed, officials said.

Controller examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir said the B.Ed exam which was supposed to be conducted today has been rescheduled and will be held on May 26 (Sunday). “The time ane venue for the exams will be same,” he said.

He further said the backlog exams of first semester-2015 batch has also been postponed. “The fresh dates for the exam Will be notified later, separately,” he said.

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora has postponed all the examination scheduled for today.

A varsity spokesman said the fresh dates for the deferred exams will be notified later, separately.

