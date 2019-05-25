Kashmir
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 25, 2019, 10:11 AM

Kashmir University postpones undergraduate 2nd semester backlog, regular exam scheduled today 

Kashmir University (KU) has postponed 2nd semester undergraduate  exams scheduled today.

The varsity had scheduled regular and backlog exams of 2018 and 2016 batches today.

“The exam has been deferred given the prevailing situation in the Valley. Fresh dates for these exams will be notified later, separately,” a varsity official said.

He, however, said other exams will be conducted as per schedule. “There is no change in the exam schedule for 7th semester engineering students of SSM college. The exam will be held as per schedule today,” the official said.

