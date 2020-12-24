Kashmir
December 24, 2020

Kashmir University Professor Shakil Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Society of Geomatics

Prof Romshoo has won several other prestigious national and international awards for his outstanding academic achievements.
The prestigious Indian Society of Geomatics (ISG) has elected Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Dean of Research at the University of Kashmir, as its Honorary Fellow.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary Department of Space, Government of India, conferred the prestigious award on Prof Romshoo for his outstanding contribution to the development and application of Geomatics for earth and environmental sciences in India.

The ISG is a premier body of professionals and institutions involved in promoting and popularising Geomatics in the country and comprises around 2500 scientists in the field of space technology and other allied fields.

Prof Romshoo has won several other prestigious national and international awards for his outstanding academic achievements. He is also a fellow of many top-notch scientific societies and academies.

Holding a Ph.D in water resources engineering from University of Tokyo, Japan, and M.S. in Space Technology from Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok Thailand, Prof Romshoo has a distinguished academic and research background with over 32 years of experience in the field of teaching and research.

Before joining the University of Kashmir, Prof Romshoo was a scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Japan. He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed publications in critical areas of remote sensing applications in earth and environmental sciences.

He is a member of several leading international, national and UT-level policy-making committees focusing on earth and environmental issues of immense scientific and societal importance.

