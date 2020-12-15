Kashmir University V-C inaugurates 2-day conference on 'Emerging Trends in Mathematics'

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day national-level conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Mathematics’.

According to a statement, the conference, held in both offline and online modes, has been organised by the varsity’s Department of Mathematics in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology, Government of Jammu and Kashmir—alongside celebration of Mathematics Day—to expose young faculty members in the university, colleges, research scholars and other scientists to the importance of mathematics and its utility in other disciplines.

Asserting that applicability of mathematics can be found in all aspects of our day-to-day life, Prof Talat said it was therefore important to keep pace with emerging trends in the field and ensure that we don’t lag behind.

“A fairly good knowledge of basic mathematics will lead young minds to develop their own understanding and reasoning abilities and, consequently, take appropriate and logical decisions,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed on drawing young students towards studying and/or opting for mathematics which, he said, is a promising field.

“This can be done by raising inquisitiveness among young students about the subject right from the elementary level and by dispelling the myths about it, if any, in their minds,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of mathematical modeling in other disciplines including Life Science, Geology, Geophysics and Climate Change.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a special guest on the occasion, said mathematics helps make all other disciplines simpler, even as he impressed upon academics to play their role in making the subject more popular and student-friendly.

He assured the university’s support to all academic endeavours of the varsity’s Mathematics Department.

HoD Mathematics and Convener of the conference Prof B A Zargar highlighted the contribution of the faculty members and importance of organising such events.

“The main aim of this event is to expose budding researchers and young faculty members to the current and emerging areas of mathematical research and applicability,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Organising Secretary of the conference, welcomed the guests and participants and conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. He would also present on Wednesday a life history and contributions of great Indian Mathematician S Ramanujan on the National Day of Mathematics.

The invited speakers to the conference include Prof Daniel Breaz from Romania; Prof CS Rajan and Prof AmitaveBattacharya from TIFR; Prof P G Siddheshwar from Bangalore; Prof A P Singh; and, Prof M A Sofi, former Dean Academics of the Kashmir University.

In view of Covid-19 guidelines, only 30 participants were selected to attend the conference in offline mode, while all others joined the deliberations online.

The inaugural session, among others, was attended by Prof M A Sofi, Prof S Pirzada, Prof M H Gulzar, Prof M Abdullah, Prof Tariq Cheshti, Prof Tariq Shikari and a large number of students and scholars. Dr M A Mir presented a vote of thanks.