Kashmir: Youth dead, another injured in Barzulla two-wheeler accident

A youth died while another was injured in a road accident on Wednesday in Barzulla area of Srinagar, summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said that the accident occurred at around 2 PM when a two wheeler bearing registration number JK01X 7218 skidded off the road near Barzulla bridge, leaving two youth critically injured.

Both the boys were rushed to SMHS hospital where one, identified as Faid Bashir, succumbed.

“We received two youngsters with critical injuries. One of them from Natipora died and other is stable,” Medical Superintendent, SMHS told Greater Kashmir.