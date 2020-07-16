Kashmir youth develops alternate to banned SHAREit

A youth from this central Kashmir district worked non-stop for 60 days to develop an android application “Fire Share Tool” for sharing movies, documents and audios.

The application, available on Google play store, facilitates transfer of data without any limit, instantly.

Hailing from Chadoora township 29-year-old Tipu Sultan Wani who has developed the application is a passionate web-developer.

Coming from a middle-class family, Wani said he was an avid Science student. But later he developed interest in information and technology.

He has developed a number of apps under the name of “Travager Wani”.

Wani has studied Business administration at Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu. After completing his MBA, he was fascinated to learn Java programming, web development and related components.

“I have dedicated this application to my people of Kashmir so that they don’t face any difficulties while transferring information,” Wani told Greater Kashmir.

He explained how the app was easy to use and does not require the option of Bluetooth which, he said, could have hindered data sharing.

Despite erratic internet service in Kashmir, Wani developed the “dynamic and fastest sharing” programming application with the help of his elder brother, Farooq Ahmad Wani who is a software engineer by profession.

Due to low-speed or 2G internet in Kashmir, the junior Wani vividly remembers how he used to take help of Khidmat Centre at Chadoora to use their broadband service for developing the application.

Wani’s hard work came into the limelight just after government of India announced a complete ban on 59 Chinese applications including “SHAREit” recently amid Indo-China faceoff in Ladakh.

“It is an age of applications and websites. We are living in a world of information and technology which is emerging,” Wani said adding being technically skilled was quintessential to fetch lucrative jobs in the market.

While thanking people of Kashmir, Wani said, Wani said his application has got “tremendous response” from UAE and USA based users who have downloaded the application for their usage.

“On Google play store, the application has over 750 feedbacks,” he said.

Presently, Wani is in the process of developing another popular banned application called “Cam Scanner.” “It is tough to work on 2G service. I urge authorities to restore (4G) internet so that talented youth of Kashmir can delve and explore new domains of information and technology,” he said.

The Fire Share Tool has been downloaded by over 16,000 users. Moreover, Wani is excited about the positive review he has got from different media outlets and overwhelming response from the UAE and USA.

“I want to thank my parents who have kept me motivated all the time,” he said.