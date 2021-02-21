'Kashmiri can develop if youth get acquainted to language'

On the ‘International Mother Language Day’, the speakers at a function in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district said that Kashmiri language could develop further if Kashmiri youth get acquainted to the language and called for the need to commodify the language.

Speaking at a literary event organised by Literary Forum Bandipora in collaboration with the Department of Education in Bandipora, poet and scholar Shahbaz Hakbari in his presidential address said that the Kashmiri language had its own history and culture.

“The proper development of Kashmir language is possible if the younger generation gets acquainted with the basic values and social aspects of the language,” Hakbari said.

President Literary Forum Bandipora Sufi Showkat in his address discussed the economic aspect of the language.

Sufi said that language is a commodity now and every language was being used as a means of commodification.

“To revive and fit Kashmiri language in the contemporary world, we need to explore the economic aspects and prospects of this language,” Sufi said.

G M Zahid and Ishfaq Samoon presented two papers on the occasion.

Mir Dachigami and Zonal Education Officer Muhammad Sayed Shah also spoke on the occasion while Secretary Literary Forum Bandipora Mansoor Muntazir carried the proceedings of the function.

Two poetic sessions were also held during the event, the first session was presided by Said Rampuri and second by Muhammad Akbar Miskeen.