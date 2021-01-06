Kashmiri doctor among top 75 influential colorectal surgeons in European history

A Kashmiri doctor who is a consultant with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has been named as one of the 75 most influential colorectal surgeons in European history in recognition of the contribution he has made to patient care reported news agency KDC.

According to reports Dr Arshad Malik, originally from Solina, Srinagar, was included in ‘A History of the European Society of Coloproctology’, which brings together the 75 surgeons in Europe who have left a mark on the specialty, which investigates, diagnoses and treats all aspects of colorectal conditions.

Malik has done his MBBS from Government Medical College, GMC, Srinagar, and was practising in SKIMS Soura before shifting to Europe.

Malik was included after becoming one of the most qualified colorectal surgeons in the country when he scored the highest marks in Europe in an advanced specialist exam in 2016.

In recognition of his achievement, he became the first person ever to receive the Lars Påhlman medal after out-scoring more than 100 candidates who sat the European Board of Surgery Qualification (EBSQ) in coloproctology.

Malik, who is a consultant laparoscopic colorectal and general surgeon based at Ipswich Hospital, told Kashmir Dot Com that “I am honoured to be named as one of the European Society of Coloproctology’s top 75 colorectal surgeons in its entire history. “To be recognised as making a mark in history and being an inspiration to generations, along with the other 74 surgeons in the document, is a real privilege which would not have been possible without the excellent support I have received from my ESNEFT colleagues.